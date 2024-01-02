FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

