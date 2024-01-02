FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,994 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth about $8,932,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MODG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

