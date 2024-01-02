First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.77

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 22820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FA

First Advantage Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 3.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Advantage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Advantage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Advantage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.