First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 903,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Insider Activity
In other First Bancorp news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
First Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
First Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 174,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.47.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. Analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
First Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
