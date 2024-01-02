First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,334,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 1,533,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of FFMGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 482,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,862. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

