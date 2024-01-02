First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,334,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 1,533,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
Shares of FFMGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 482,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,862. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
