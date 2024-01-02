First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 146,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 478,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

First Mining Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Mining Gold

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

