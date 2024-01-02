First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 2,619 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.74% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 576,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 503,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,946,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,014,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 351,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 159,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. 67,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.