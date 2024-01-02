First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 263 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. 1,005,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

