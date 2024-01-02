First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 5,208 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 290,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

