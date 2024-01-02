First National Corp MA ADV Buys 41,584 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,584 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,646,000 after purchasing an additional 531,528 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 177,862 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,424. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

