First National Corp MA ADV Buys 87,877 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,877 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.16% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 6,225,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,176,100. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.