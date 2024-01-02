First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYX stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 80,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,508. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

