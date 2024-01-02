First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 43,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,259. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.