First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.41 on Tuesday, reaching $403.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,067,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,359,776. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

