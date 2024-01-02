First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth $699,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in American States Water by 17.8% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 74,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth $121,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 377.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth $2,060,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $80.89. 20,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,557. American States Water has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

