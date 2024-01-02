First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,852 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 6.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $24,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHB traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 280,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,132. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

