First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. 847,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,745. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

