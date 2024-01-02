First National Corp MA ADV Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.41. 84,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

