First National Corp MA ADV Has $693,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $85.93. 1,279,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

