First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $191.40. 1,510,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

