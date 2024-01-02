First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 835,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,056. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

