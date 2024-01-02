First National Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 2,858 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,257,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.13. 255,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

