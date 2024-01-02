First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,055,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,233,000 after purchasing an additional 271,214 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 68,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 95,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $108.33. 1,063,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

