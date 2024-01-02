First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the period. Essential Utilities comprises 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. 123,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

