First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $126.60. The stock had a trading volume of 235,921 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

