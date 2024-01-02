First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,255 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 1.46% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 437,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,135. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.