First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt accounts for about 1.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 563,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 144,768 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

