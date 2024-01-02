First National Corp MA ADV Sells 220 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.20. 1,530,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.