First National Corp MA ADV Sells 4,749 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.08% of SJW Group worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

SJW Group Trading Up 0.6 %

SJW Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,027. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.62. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

