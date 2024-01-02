First National Corp MA ADV Sells 604 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SSO traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,966. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

