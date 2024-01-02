First National Corp MA ADV Sells 9,232 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,146,000 after purchasing an additional 320,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,354,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,770,268. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

