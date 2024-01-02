First National Corp MA ADV Sells 9,362 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 1.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.70. The stock had a trading volume of 128,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

