First National Corp MA ADV Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $134.13. 187,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

