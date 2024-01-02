First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,018 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $253,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.24. 53,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.