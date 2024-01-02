First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $89.16.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

