First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. 7,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,586. The company has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYC. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.