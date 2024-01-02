First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYCGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. 7,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,586. The company has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYC. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.