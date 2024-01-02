First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. 7,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,586. The company has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $64.39.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
