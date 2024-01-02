First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,182,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $133,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. 101,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,822. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.