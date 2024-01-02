First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,064 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.73% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $24,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 213,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

