First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 42,062 shares.The stock last traded at $124.85 and had previously closed at $128.07.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $523,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

