First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FUSB remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,443. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $60.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSB. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.