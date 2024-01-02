FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 627,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,716,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,550 shares of company stock valued at $39,228,162 over the last three months. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstCash by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCFS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.89. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.65.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

