Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of Fiserv worth $232,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

