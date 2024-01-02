Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

FSBC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. 34,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

In related news, SVP Brett Levi Wait bought 1,750 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,687.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $255,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

