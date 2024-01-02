FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 57,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 169,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,257. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. FlexShopper had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

