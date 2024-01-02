Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Up 23.6% in December

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th.

NASDAQ FLXS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,503. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

