Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FND traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.12. 559,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

