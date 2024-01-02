FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,595 shares during the period. FMC comprises 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of FMC worth $39,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. 545,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.