Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.13

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 299919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Foraco International Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of C$127.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post 0.8039216 EPS for the current year.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.