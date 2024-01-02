ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,460 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 199,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,629. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

