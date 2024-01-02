ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Buys 74,685 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 1.61% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPIB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,737 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $363.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

